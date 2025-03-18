Fun at Meena Bazaar

by Sahar Foladi

Casey residents and outside the area all gathered to celebrate the Ramadan Meena Bazaar held on Friday 14 March.

The event held by Galsum Foladi from Mannat’s Collection in Hallam, a one-stop event for the community to get their shopping done before eid towards the end of March.

“We always try to have something for all age groups, women, girls and children, everyone had a lot of fun at the event.

“The event was great, it was a chance for the community to gather, socialise, shop, break their fast, enjoy and we were all so pleased to see all that.”

It consisted of traditional dresses for women and children, jewelleries, bags, henna, face painting, lolly bags, toys, street food, variety of sweets and snacks.

Participants were able to break their fast at the event and some came down afterwards with their friends and families.

There was a turn out of more than 400 people at the event.

The annual event is in it’s fifth year running with their Chand Raat event scheduled for Saturday 29 March in Dandenong on the night of Eid that will mark the end of the fasting month.