Shops ablaze in Endeavour Hills

Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Endeavour Hills early hours this morning.

Emergency services including Fire Rescue Victoria responded to reports of two shops on fire at a shopping centre on Heatherton Road between 12.40am to 12.45am.

No one was inside either of the premises at the time of the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the two shops.

A crime scene has been established and an arson chemist will attend the scene in the morning.

FRV spokesperson says firefighters assisted by CFA arrived within seven minutes to find a 15 x 15 metre structure involving two shops on fire.

Crews, wearing breathing apparatus, worked swiftly to contain the fire and prevent it spreading to neighbouring premises.

A ladder platform appliance was also used in the firefight.

No injuries were reported.

A community advice was issued for a building fire and smoke in the area.

This incident was deemed Under Control at 1.34am.

Power and gas companies also attended.

The council was notified and a building inspector requested to attend in the morning.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire remains ongoing.

Anyone who has CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.