Man wanted over alleged sexual assault in Dandenong

Police are seeking help to solve an alleged sexual assault case on a Dandenong bus last month.

A male passenger allegedly assaulted a 37-year-old woman on a Route 811 bus between Dandenong railway station and Brighton about 6.30am on 17 February.

He boarded the bus at the railway station, and was last seen departing the bus on the corner of Ivy Street and Lower Dandenong Road, Transit CIU detectives say.

Police released images of a man who they wish to question.

He was described as Indian, Sri Lankan or Pakistani appearance, thin build and with short dark hair.

At the time, he was wearing glasses and a red T-shirt.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au