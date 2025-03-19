Plea to find missing Hallam man

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Hallam man Mohammad.

The 42-year-old was last seen around 10pm in Hallam on 9 March.

Police and family have concerns for his welfare as he is deaf and non-verbal, has no phone and no access to money.

Mohammad is described as 175 centimetres, dark grey shaved hair, medium build and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, light-grey track pants and black runners.

He may be in the Dandenong or Casey area and may be using public transport.

Any information to Endeavour Hills police station on 9709 7666.