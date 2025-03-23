18yo charged with alleged Lyndhurst murder

A teenager from Narre Warren has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing at Marriott Waters shopping centre in Lyndhurst this month.

Southern Metro Crime Reduction Team officers arrested the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy in Doveton about 5.30pm on Friday 21 March.

They were interviewed by Homicide Squad detectives and the man was charged with murder.

He was set to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 22 March.

The 17-year-old boy was released pending further enquiries.

Investigators say a group of males were seen fighting in the vicinity of Society Avenue about 8.30pm on 14 March.

Emergency services arrived to find a male with serious injuries consistent with a stabbing.

All other parties had fled the scene.

Timothy Leek, a 24-year-old man from Clyde, was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Any footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au