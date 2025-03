A Springvale man has allegedly turned himself into police in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Dandenong last month.

Transit CIU detectives say a 37-year-old woman was sexually assaulted whilst travelling on a Route 811 bus between Dandenong railway station and Brighton about 6.30am on 17 February.

A 25-year-old man from Springvale handed himself into police on Friday 21 March.

He was arrested and interviewed and is expected to be charged on summons at a later date.