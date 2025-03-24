$1.4m election pledge for Syd Pargeter Reserve

An upgrade of Sydney Pargeter Reserve will receive $1.4 million of federal funds, if the Labor government is re-elected.

The package comprises $1 million towards redeveloping and extending the pavilion and $400,000 to repair and upgrade cricket practice facilities.

City of Casey will contribute $3.43 million to the $4.83 million project.

Bruce MP Julian Hill announced the federal pledge at Endeavour Hills Cricket Club’s presentation night on 21 March.

“Home to the mighty Endeavour Hills Cricket Club, Sydney Pargeter Reserve is used by hundreds of locals each week.

“These upgrades will ensure fast-growing local sporting clubs have fit for purpose facilities into the future, allowing them to service increasing demand from the community.”

Endeavour Hills Cricket Club will be consulted on the final scope and design, he said.

The federal election is expected to be held in the next two months.