Red Roo pitches for new home

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong-based basketball powerhouse that has nurtured more than 30 players into US full scholarships is in desperate need for a new home.

Red Roo owner James Kerr says the talent-rich region needs a community-based high performance student athlete facility such as those in North America.

He wants to partner with Greater Dandenong Council, with his eye on a redeveloped Gloria Pyke Netball Centre and Springers Leisure Centre as possible sites.

“Gloria Pyke Netball Centre, in particular, could be so much more,” Kerr says.

“To date Red Roo Sports has sent 32 young men to school on full academic scholarships worth up to $AUD 80,000 a year.

“But too many young men and women in our community are missing the opportunity who have the talent to become much more than this market currently affords.”

In the past decade, Red Roo has regularly won tournaments and had a “positive influence” with “zero” government funding.

Kerr and his coaches focus on preparing “impressive young men” for success on the court and at school.

“You can’t be successful without discipline. No one is going to be recruited if they’ve been in jail.

“I’ve lost thousands of dollars each year and I’m not complaining at all – because you’re changing lives in ways that blow me away.”

The club trains for two hours a week at 24/7 Hoops, which is a hive of activity for up to 200 basketballers and futsal-players after school and on weekends.

The purpose-built three-court facility allows players to book and train whenever they’re free.

But it is set to “disappear” when the $20,000-per-month lease expires in about 12 months.

“Give us a piece of land and we could go to the bank to build a multi-court facility.”

Gloria Pyke Netball Centre’s “potential expansion” is a high priority in the council’s 2023 Greaves Reserve masterplan.

It proposes nine new netball courts with lighting for regional competition at a cost of $5 million.

An outdoor basketball and multi-purpose court is proposed elsewhere at Greaves Reserve.

Gloria Pyke Netball Centre is managed by Dandenong Districts Netball Association, and Springers and Dandenong Stadium by South East Leisure.

Greater Dandenong acting chief executive Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council “continues to encourage Red Roo to engage with these organisations to enquire about court availability and hire”.

South-Eastern Metropolitan Liberal MP Ann-Marie Hermans recently visited Red Roo training at Hoops 24/7.

She said Red Roo was about more than basketball. It was giving young people a “sense of purpose, discipline and opportunity”.

“Red Roo Sports has been a cornerstone of the Dandenong community, providing young people – many from refugee and minority backgrounds – with mentorship, life skills, and the opportunity to excel in sport.

“It’s vital that we find a way to support this program so it can continue changing lives for years to come.”