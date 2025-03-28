Decriminalising cannabis, bid to focus on ‘real crime’

By Ethan Benedicto

South-eastern MP Rachel Payne has appealed to the Victorian Government to decriminalise cannabis, in a move to focus police efforts on ‘real crime’.

Payne, a member of Legalise Cannabis Victoria and with an electorate seat in Chelsea, said this move would free up police resources to focus on other crimes such as home invasions, assaults and car thefts.

“What I say to the Victorian Government is that if you are serious about fighting crime, then stop wasting the time and energy of police prosecuting people for possessing small amounts of cannabis for personal use,” she said.

This appeal is part of a much larger cross-party report that was released and tabled on Tuesday, 18 March, which includes recommendations that Victoria to learn from the Australian Capital Territory and their 2020 decriminalisation of the possession of small amounts of cannabis.

“The ACT reforms saw a fall in the level of policing for personal use and possession of much more than 90 per cent,” Payne said.

“If Victoria follows and decriminalises small amounts, it means our police no longer have to waste their time, energy and resources policing personal cannabis possession.

“According to the last AIHW National Drug Strategy Household Survey, 80 per cent of Australians believe possessing cannabis should no longer be a criminal offence.”

Payne is calling on the government to act on the recommendations, where she noted that in the three years to June 2023, “almost 14,000 Victorians were charged with the possession of cannabis – of those, 1500 ended up in prison”.

“The report recognised that prohibition had not reduced the demand for cannabis or stopped criminal activity and called for use to be treated as a public health issue instead,” she said.

According to the first mentioned cross-party report, titled ‘Inquiry into the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Amendment Bill 2023’, in the ACT, criminal charges dropped significantly and there were no major increases in health issues.

The bill was initially referred to the Legislative Council Legal and Social Issues Committee for review in September 2024 and said committee recently visited the ACT in February 2025 to analyse the laws first-hand.

Payne also added that the AIHW (Australian Institute of Health and Welfare) report stems from a parliamentary committee enquiry that was held in February, which heard from academics, lawyers, addiction experts and trade unions.

This report received more than 50 submissions.

“The report said we need an approach that reduces the stigma around cannabis,” Payne said.

“Young people, First Nations, LGBTQIA+ and people from lower socio-economic groups are overrepresented among people charged for possessing and consuming small amounts of cannabis.

“Redirecting people away from the criminal justice system will reduce pain and suffering for many.”

She added that the not-for-profit organisation, the Penington Institute, valued the illicit cannabis market in Australia at $5 billion, which is “money going into the pockets of criminals”.

Other recommendations include a five-year review if the laws are changed, which also sees the application of a monitoring and evaluation process.

It would also be a requirement to store cannabis in a secure manner and away from children.

The government is also considering a scheme to expunge prior minor cannabis possession convictions.