Federal Election: Minority government on the cards

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Australia could be set to elect a minority federal government, according to political expert Dr Zareh Ghazarian.

The head-of-politics at Monash University predicts a “very tight electoral race” for the 3 May election, with neither the Labor Government or Coalition opposition certain to govern in their own right.

“Labor can’t afford to lose seats as it won government with a very slim majority in 2022.

“Losing a couple of electorates may mean Anthony Albanese becomes a one-term prime minister.”

On the other hand, the Coalition – despite a “bit of bounce” in the polls – is coming from “too far back to claw back all of the seats”.

Cost-of-living will continue to be the main focus during the election campaign, along with energy, health care, education and infrastructure, Dr Ghazarian says.

“The key difference between the major parties is how they are going to address cost-of-living.”

In recent days, Labor has unveiled a round of tax cuts from next year and electricity subsidies. In contrast, the Coalition has pledged fuel excise cuts.

“Cost-of-living has been something people have been talking about.

“It has been dominating the headlines and hasn’t gone away with talk of inflation, interest rates and housing affordability.”

Dr Ghazarian expects the status-quo to remain in South East seats.

Bruce, held by Labor MP Julian Hill since 2016, is considered marginal after a boundary redistribution.

“There’s still some really strong booths for Labor (in Noble Park North and Dandenong).

“As we go out more towards Berwick, there’s a few more Liberal booths – but it should be a Labor hold.

“If Labor can’t hold onto Bruce, it can’t hold onto government.”