Who’s standing in Election 2025

Three senior Labor MPs will be recontesting their seats in the Greater Dandenong area for the 3 May federal election.

After an unfavourable swing last election, Bruce MP Julian Hill is predicted to face the closest fight.

According to ABC expert Anthony Green, his margin tightened to a marginal 5.3 per cent after the electorate’s redistribution further into Cranbourne North and Berwick.

The Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs assistant minister has held the seat including Dandenong, Doveton, Endeavour Hills, Hallam and Narre Warren since 2016.

Bruce has been Labor territory since 1996.

Hill’s opponents include Endeavour Hills businessperson Zahid Safi (Liberal) and Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad (Greens).

In Isaacs, Attorney-General and Cabinet Secretary Mark Dreyfus has held the seat since 2007.

Held on a 6.9 per cent margin, the seat is considered safe for Labor after its boundary redistribution into Keysborough, Springvale South, Noble Park and Dandenong.

Fiona Ottey (Liberal) and former Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan (Greens) will be among Dreyfus’s rivals.

In Hotham, Housing and Homelessness Minister Clare O’Neil sits on a safe 14.3 per cent margin.

She has held the seat since 2013, including parts of Springvale and Noble Park.

Her opponents include former Victorian Sikh Gurduara Council spokespersonHarmick Singh (Liberal) and Martin Barry (Greens).