Doveton man charged after alleged police shooting

A man has been charged after being allegedly shot by police in Doveton on Saturday 29 March.

The next day, Armed Crime Squad detectives charged the 33-year-old Doveton man with four counts of resisting police members and one count each of assaulting police, common law assault and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Police say that officers were called to a welfare check at a home on Paperbark Street just before 9am on 29 March.

While attending, it’s alleged the man was armed with a metal pole as he aggressively ran at a police officer.

The officer deployed OC spray before a shot was fired by police.

The man was transported to hospital with minor upper-body injuries before being released and subsequently charged.

He was due to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 30 March.

An investigation with oversight by Professional Standards Command is taking place due to the firing of a police gun.

Any dashcam/CCTV footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au