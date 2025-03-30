Man charged over alleged abduction of mother and baby

by Callum Godde, AAP

A Dandenong man who allegedly abducted a mother and her baby at knife point from a suburban shopping centre has been tracked down by police.

The 25-year-old man was arrested and charged on Friday 28 March after police raided his home over the alleged abduction on May 10, 2024.

The victim, known as Kieren, was getting out of her silver Suzuki at Stud Park Shopping Centre car park in Rowville, when the man allegedly approached her with a knife.

Police allege he forced her into the driver’s seat before getting into the back seat next to her six-month-old baby daughter.

The man then allegedly forced the mother to drive to three different electrical stores and go inside to buy four Apple MacBooks while he waited with the child.

He took over driving and pulled over at Robert Booth Reserve in Dandenong, where he got out and left with the laptops.

The mother sought help from a nearby kebab shop.

She and her baby were not physically injured.

Her alleged attacker is facing five counts of kidnapping, three counts of armed robbery, as well as charges of aggravated carjacking, attempted armed robbery, handling stolen goods and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 28 March.