Winners and losers in Springvale room lock-out

by Sahar Foladi

Springvale District Football and Netball Club has secured exclusive access to its home ground function room despite objections from other user groups.

The club, which plays on the Springvale Reserve, has lacked a dedicated social space for its growing membership, meaning volunteers had to set-up and pack up after every home game.

The exclusive use of the function room during the winter-sports season runs from April to September.

The club’s chairman Tony Cooper said they are delighted that Greater Dandenong Council has recognised the club’s value.

“We have grown participation to the point that the existing facilities are not close to being adequate in size or condition.

“We are particularly proud that this decision will finally bring our nine netball teams under the same roof as our footballers.

“With the new courts now operational, it is an exciting time in 2025.”

The issue was first raised in July last year by councillor Sean O’Reilly highlighting the great inconvenience to the club’s volunteers.

“There’s going to be someone losing either way, let’s be upfront and honest,” he said at a 24 March council meeting.

“Given that this is one of the largest and most successful clubs in the municipality, this council shouldn’t be saying to this club: don’t grow.

“It should be saying grow, gain membership, gain community participation … as a council we will support you.

“The club that is playing right at Springvale Reserve should be the main tenant of the function room and if it’s not then it’ll be extremely challenging for them now and in the future.”

In opposition, councillors Isabella Do and Rhonda Garad argued the facility should be used by the wider community and not just one group, as well as highlighting the financial implications.

Under the exclusive-use deal with the sports club, the council is expected to lose $15,174 per annum in community booking revenue.

The council-led consultation received 292 submissions, including seven from community organisations.

Half of the responses were associated with the club, out of which 42.6 per cent lived outside the municipality.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of non-associates of the club didn’t support the exclusive allocation.

Objectors argued the function room should be available to the whole community not just one group and that there was a lack of alternative venues.

Cr Do said the club had only made up 35 per cent of the bookings during winter, meaning a wider 65 per cent of users would be excluded.

“So we’re saying that remaining 65 percent of community groups, religious group, private events birthdays, engagements that they don’t matter, that’s how I’m interpreting it.

“I would like to mention I’m disappointed that this went ahead in the first place.

“I grew up in this community and I appreciate the safe community spaces.

“It’s a very affordable facility in the ward, has multi-function, and there are no limits in terms of minimum hours.”