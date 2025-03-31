25 arrests in car reprogramming device blitz

Police have arrested 25 people in the South East this year allegedly linked to using reprogramming devices to steal cars.

Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Superintendent Mark Langhorn said an “alarming number” of the devices had been uncovered during search warrants or in the possession of thieves.

“Offenders are evolving their techniques to steal cars, and police are also changing tactics, which is evident in the number of arrests being made.”

The third-party electronic devices are used to steal cars in minutes without the need for car keys.

Once inside the vehicle, the device can be plugged into the car’s on-board diagnostic port to override the security system and start the engine.

In Victoria, car theft was up more than 40 per cent in the past year, reaching nearly 30,000 vehicles and the highest levels since 2002.

Up to 20 per cent of the thefts involved reprogramming devices, police say.

On 7 January, two people were allegedly using a screwdriver to break into a Holden Commodore in a Fountain Gate shopping centre car park.

Police arrested the 38-year-old Dandenong man in the passenger seat of the car.

It will be alleged he was in possession of a reprogramming device, police say.

He was charged with attempted vehicle theft, going equipped to steal, possessing a controlled weapon, and theft from motor vehicle.

He will appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 12 May.

A 16-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene and cautioned for attempted car theft.

On 10 January, a man was allegedly found with reprogrammed key fobs after intentionally reversing a stolen Holden Commodore into a police vehicle at a Cranbourne sporting club.

Police say the driver’s side door lock was damaged consistent with forced entry.

The 27-year-old Cranbourne man was charged with offences, including theft of a motor vehicle, and going equipped to steal.

He was remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.

On 13 January, police seized reprogramming keys, stolen goods and drugs during a raid in Pakenham.

A 39-year-old man was charged with burglary, theft from a vehicle, driving disqualified and possessing methylamphetamine.

He was bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 15 April.

On 3 February, police allegedly found a reprogramming device in a stolen car after a traffic incident in Hampton Park.

The driver was unconscious in a white Toyota Corolla with cloned plates, which was stationary in the middle of the road.

The 24-year-old Mulgrave man was charged with offences including vehicle theft and going equipped to steal.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 22 April.

On 11 February, police allegedly seized a reprogramming device during a firearms prohibition order search of a Dandenong South home.

Drugs, prescription medication and cash was also seized.

A 56-year-old man was charged with 15 charges including suspected proceeds of crime, handling stolen goods and drug offences.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 20 May.

On 12 March, a black Toyota Fortuner stolen from Lyndhurst Boulevard, Lyndhurst was seen by police at Cranbourne West shopping centre.

Police say the driver met a driver of another stolen car – a silver Toyota Prado Landcruiser – which had been taken from Monash Drive, Dandenong South.

The pair allegedly dumped the Prado in an underground car park at Cranbourne Park Plaza shopping centre.

They were arrested in possession of vehicle reprogramming devices, police say.

A Noble Park man, 40, was charged with vehicle theft, going equipped to steal, failing to stop a vehicle on police direction, disqualified driving, drug possession and proceeds of crim.

He was remanded to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.

A 34-year-old Cranbourne North man was charged with theft, vehicle theft, going equipped to steal, handling stolen goods and driving offences.

He was remanded and pled guilty at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 20 March.

Police say that certain car makes and models with electronic push buttons are vulnerable to the new technology.

In the 12 months to January 2025, Subaru thefts soared by 107 per cent, Holdens by almost 93 per cent and Toyotas more than 75 per cent.

Models made in the mid-2010s are the most frequent targets, police say.

Supt Langhorn advised owners to take preventative measures to deter thieves, including an onboard diagnostic port lock.

These locks are affordable and self-installable, according to police.

“We encourage car owners to fight fire with fire – without installing technology to block these reprogramming devices, it is likely that we will see even more cars stolen in this way.

“While it’s an added cost, it’s much cheaper than the alternative where you have to replace your vehicle.

“We know thieves go to great lengths to steal a car, so taking an extra step to secure yours could make all the difference.”

Parking off the street and always locking the vehicle are also advised.