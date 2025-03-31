Budget reaction mixed in Sth East

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Cost-of-living relief was welcome but key infrastructure funding was missing in last week’s Federal Budget, says a regional advocacy group.

Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) said the “responsible and measured” budget was a “positive step” for residents.

“Communities across our region are struggling with the cost-of-living and any relief is welcome.”

Cost-of-living support included income tax cuts in 2026-‘27, extra energy bill relief, medicine cost cuts, student debt reductio, and bulk billing expansion.

The Federal Opposition countered by pledging to replace the tax cuts with an immediate 12-month fuel excise cut.

GSEM also welcomed investment in “green manufacturing and innovation” for the South East manufacturing heartland.

“We are eager for some of this investment flow to our region, where it will foster sustainable growth and job creation.”

However despite ‘free TAFE’ investment, more needed to be done to align training with the needs of local industries, GSEM stated.

The region also missed out on “significant infrastructure” funding.

“With the South East population set to increase and more housing being built in our region to meet demand, it’s critical the federal government invests in the roads and other infrastructure our communities need.”

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance president Peter Angelico said $1 billion grants for ‘green iron’ production was “throwing good money after bad”.

“Rather than pick winners, beef up support for research-and-development (R&D) programs so innovative companies can explore ideas at their own expense.

“The 44 per cent R&D claims are generally more cost-effective to governments.”

The Federal Government’s ‘Free Tafe’ policy was a “misnomer” because manufacturing employers foot the bill, Angelico said.

Government support such as $10,000 bonuses for electricians were “geared toward the building sector”.

“They talk up the Made in Australia campaign but ignore manufacturers who have the ability to export, unlike the building industry who dig a hole and fills it up with cheap imports.

“For example, recently collapsed Oceania Glass was not supported by government project procurement.

“Instead those projects continued to import finished windows from China and resulted in putting 300-plus people out of work.”

Wellsprings for Women stated the cost-of-living, women’s health and aged care funding offered “real, practical support” for migrant and refugee women in socio-economic disadvantage.

However, chief executive Dalal Smiley said there was still a “critical gap” in family violence services for children and young people especially from migrant and refugee backgrounds.

“We know from our work on the ground that family and domestic violence continues to disproportionately affect women and children from culturally and racially marginalised communities.”

Smiley also urged more funding for prevention and early intervention to tackle the root cause of family and domestic violence.

Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill highlighted the budget’s cost-of-living relief, as well as the expanded Help to Buy program to help an estimated 10,000-plus Victorians buy their own homes.

He noted the Melbourne Airport rail link pledge, with more infrastructure investment in the South East to “emerge soon”.

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood said the “70 cents a day in a year’s time” tax cuts won’t help struggling households.

The budget delivered a trillion dollars debt, with 1.8 million migrants over five years while the housing crisis escalates.