Call for better-targeted FV services

An International Womens Day seminar in Dandenong highlighted the need for family-violence programs tailored for migrant and refugee women.

The seminar hosted by Wellsprings for Women and Chisholm Institute looked at coercive, control, forced marriage and technology-aided abuse.

Wellsprings chief executive Dalal Smiley said the seminar showed the “critical role” of culturally-customised and co-designed prevention programs for migrant and refugee women.

“They are the most likely victims of coercive control, forced marriage and tech facilitated abuse.

“And they are the most likely to miss out on life saving programs due to the broad brush approach of information dissemination currently relied on.”

Speakers at the seminar on 25 March included womens right advocate Hana Assafiri, Chisholm senior lecturer Nida Anees and Wellsprings safety-and-equality practitioner Foiza Nasim.