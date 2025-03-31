‘Toxic’ stench plagues Dandenong CBD

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong food traders say they are being choked by a mystery “toxic” substance at night.

Several on the corner of Scott and Thomas streets said they have no idea what the “chemical”-like air regularly wafting around their shops between 7-10pm.

Sahar Takeaway worker Rezaie described the stench as “dangerous”.

“We had to put masks on and shut the shop.”

Meanwhile, Aqil Nezari from Balkh Afghan Charcoal Kebab described it as a “burning smell” that made it hard to breathe.

“We have no idea where it’s coming from. It’s very dangerous, it’s not good for the lungs.”

A customer Nama said he first noticed smoky, dusty plumes on an evening several weeks ago.

“It was the most toxic thing I’ve ever experienced. I had to close the car door, I was thinking ‘what the hell is this?’

“People were coming out of the pub to have a cigarette and they were choking. Even the security guards were choking.”

Nama says most of the traders are too “timid” and “passive” to report the smell to authorities.

“This is insane – how can this go on? What could this chemical be?

“I want it to be stopped and the relevant people investigated.”

Greater Dandenong Council city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam said the council took “reports of health issues relating to pollution very seriously” and would act quickly to investigate.

However no residents had formally reported the issue.

“Our Environmental Health Officers will attend this area this evening (28 March) and over the weekend to monitor the situation.

“The (Environment Protection Authority) have asked that members of the public who detect the odour report it directly to them at the time it is occurring.

“Doing so allows the EPA to understand trends better and respond more promptly.”