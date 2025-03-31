Trial date set for accused driver

By Ethan Benedicto

Kamal Ghali, who stands accused of being the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck and killed a young girl in Endeavour Hills last year, has been hit with six charges after a hearing on Tuesday, 25 March.

The Magistrates’ Court hearing also saw Ghali’s case moved to the County Court for a trial to be held on 24 April on three indictable charges.

He was charged with driving in a dangerous manner that causes serious injury, driving in a dangerous manner causing death, and reckless conduct endangering life in a motor vehicle.

On 17 October 2024, Mila, a 3-year-old girl, was allegedly struck at a pedestrian crossing on Heatherton Road around 8.30am.

She was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition and was announced the next day to have died.

An additional three summary offences were also transferred to be heard at the County Court.

These include driving in a dangerous manner, careless driving of a motor vehicle, and failing to stop before the stop line at red traffic lights.