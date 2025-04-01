Dutton to divert SRL funds to airport rail

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The Liberal-Nationals Coalition has pledged to cancel $2.2 billion of federal funding for the controversial Suburban Rail Loop (SRL).

Opposition leader Peter Dutton labelled the project an “unfunded, cruel hoax” that “would never be delivered”, promising to divert part of the funds towards the $13 billion Melbourne Airport Rail Link.

He’d also cancel $2 billion federal funding for an upgrade of Sunshine railway station.

The total savings of $4.2 billion would go towards the airport rail link ($1.5 billion) and other Victorian road and rail projects such as extending the Frankston line.

The airport rail link funding is on top of $5 billion committed by the Labor Federal Government, making a total of $6.5 billion.

In response, Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill labelled the Liberals’ funding promise as a “cruel April Fool’s joke”.

“It is actually a $500 million cut and doesn’t include upgrading Sunshine station.

“You cannot actually have Airport Rail without upgrading Sunshine station.

“With no new platforms or rail flyovers it would leave Melbourne with a big chokepoint in the rail network and mean airport rail would be so infrequent it would be unusable.”

Recently, the State Opposition called for a “pause” on stage one of the SRL – between Cheltenham and Box Hill – is estimated to cost $34.5 billion.

It cited Infrastructure Australia finding the State Government’s business case “overstated” the project’s benefits.

At the same time, the State Labor Government is reportedly seeking $11.5 billion of federal funding.

La Trobe Liberal MP Jason Wood said “we can’t keep pouring billions” into the SRL, which lacked a justifiable business case.

On the other hand, the airport link was “so important” and it was “embarrassing not to have one.”

When asked if the South East would receive any of the diverted funds, he said: “We’ll have to see. Watch this space.”

Bruce Greens candidate Rhonda Garad said the State Government needed to “review” the “financially irresponsible” SRL project.

“The business case has not been made. It would appear that there’s no money to finance this.”

She said she’d prefer the money to be spent on hospitals, schools and services.

Garad supported the airport rail, which was financially viable and could be fully funded.