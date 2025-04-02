$10m to fix Dandenong black spots, Princes Hwy resurfacing

The Federal Government has announced $10 million in road improvements in Dandenong, Endeavour Hills and Hallam, including resurfacing a 5-kilometre section of Princes Highway.

Under its Black Spot program, four sites will receive more than $4 million for safety improvements:

· $1,444,250 at McCrae and Foster streets intersection, Dandenong to install raised safety platforms, crossings and a mid-block, modified kerb islands and line marking.

· $761,910 at Clow and Foster streets intersection, Dandenong to install raised safety platforms at the pedestrian-operated signals, and to convert the school crossing to a wombat crossing (a pedestrian crossing on a raised platform).

· $1,864,990 at Gladstone and Police roads intersection, Dandenong to install raised intersections and raised safety platforms, and to consider a lighting upgrade.

· $162,600 at James Cook Drive and Sydney Parkinson Avenue intersection, Endeavour Hills to install raised safety platforms on all approaches to the roundabout, and to upgrade signs, line marking and lighting.

Bruce Labor MP Julian Hill said the Black Spot program was driven by community feedback.

“Our community has been asking for safety upgrades on Foster Road, Gladstone Road and James Cook Drive for many years, with several tragic fatalities and accidents having occurred in these areas.

“I encourage anyone who knows of a Black Spot near them to consider nominating the site for further investigation.”

The Government also announced $6 million to resurface a 5-kilometre section of Princes Highway between Dandenong and Berwick.

Hill said the Victorian Road Blitz funding would help fix potholes and poor road conditions, benefiting tens of thousands of commuters a day.

“Labor is now giving Victorians our fair share, investing almost $23 billion in Victorian infrastructure over the next ten years,” Hill said.

“In the City of Casey alone, the Albanese Government will deliver $14.3 million over five years to fix local roads.”