$190m road splash

By Violet Li

Labor has pledged $100 million to remove a roundabout along the boundary of Holt and La Trobe, marking about $190 million of road funding in the South East in recent weeks.

The intersection of Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Clyde-Five Ways Road and Pattersons Road will be signalised to make it safer for motorists and pedestrians while cutting down travel times, according to the ALP.

This project is part of the Federal and State Government’s joint $1.2 billion Road Blitz, with contributions of $1 billion from the Federal and $200 million from the Victorian Government.

Since 2019, five crashes have occurred at the notorious roundabout.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said: “We’re fixing roads right across the state; we’ve doubled our road maintenance funding to local councils, reinstated road maintenance indexation that was scrapped under the former government and are investing heavily in our regions and cities.”

Incumbent Holt MP and candidate Cassandra Fernando said she was pleased to have successfully advocated for the much-needed removal of this roundabout.

“This upgrade will mean less time spent in traffic and more valuable time at home with loved ones,” she said.

Labor has so far also announced $41.75 million for the removal and signalisation of Thompsons and Berwick-Cranbourne Roads roundabout in Clyde North, $30 million for the duplication of a section of Evans Road in Cranbourne West, $10 million for the planning to upgrade Western Port Highway, $3 million to plan transport upgrades in and around Warragul and Drouin, $6 million to resurface a Princes Highway section and $4m for road blackspot uprades in Dandenong and Endeavour Hills.

Meanwhile, the Coalition announced the axing of $2.2 billion of Suburban Rail Loop funding, with the funds diverted to Airport Rail Link and other transport projects. None of that money has so far been announced for the South East.