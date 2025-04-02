Four ‘vehicles-of-interest’ linked to targeted factory fires

A burnt-out 4WD found in Dandenong has been linked to one of two deliberately-lit factory fires being investigated by police.

Knox CIU detectives believe the arson attacks in Bayswater and Kilsyth just over a week apart were targeted and linked.

An estimated $25 million in damage was caused.

“These were deliberate, coordinated, and highly dangerous arson attacks,” Detective Inspector Glen Cruse said.

“Both factories were located in busy commercial areas surrounded by other businesses. “The risk to nearby property was significant, and it’s extremely fortunate no one was seriously injured or killed.”

Both fires involved a group of unknown males gaining access to the premises, pouring petrol inside and deliberately setting the buildings alight.

In the first incident, a blue 2012 Toyota Camry was captured on CCTV travelling inbound on Eastlink, then at the scene of a factory fire on Melrich Road Bayswater about 4am on Monday 23 December 2024.

It was later seen on Mountain Highway Bayswater.

The vehicle was parked at Jubilee Park in Frankston for three days before being recovered by police on 17 January.

In the second incident, a white 2016 Toyota Prado 4WD and a white 2017 Mitsubishi Eclipse wagon were both captured on CCTV at a factory fire on Canterbury Road Kilsyth about 3am on 1 January 2025.

The Prado was located burnt out at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong, on 3 January, and was seen entering the reserve in convoy with an older model white van.

The Eclipse was found burnt out on Deals Road, Clayton South, on 29 January 2025.

Det Insp Glen Cruse said investigators were closing in on the culprits.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au