Dandenong youths jailed over ‘ferocious’ bashing of DJ

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Three Dandenong-raised men have been jailed over a “ferocious and disturbing” bashing of a DJ at a Toorak venue early on New Years Day 2023.

Ayoub Abdulrahman, 20, Michael Nous, 21, and Mohamed Buram, 22, pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to intentionally causing injury, affray and common assault.

The victim Darrien Fisher who was working at a Sounds of Africa event at Jacksons Hotel that night was hospitalised in an induced coma after the attack.

Outside the venue, he had asked a group of four males to get off his car.

In the ensuing scuffle, Nous struck Fisher to the ground.

The victim was beaten unconscious by the group – repeatedly kicked, stomped and punched while on the ground, Judge John Kelly said.

The judge condemned the “pack violence”.

“It was a grave example of its type, committed at night, in company, with savagery and a concentrated focus on your victim’s head.

“The presence of appalled bystanders did nothing to inhibit you.

“Kicking a defenceless man in the head while he is motionless … is despicable”.

A woman companion tried to shield Fisher by lying over him. She was also assaulted by the group.

After eight minutes, the attackers fled the scene, “leaving it to strangers to minister to (Fisher)”.

Fisher was in an induced coma until 3 January.

He suffered a broken spine, bruised back and fingers, scarring to his face and emotional trauma.

“Suffice to say, he has suffered significantly. His physical, social and mental wellbeing have been thoroughly impacted,” Judge Kelly said in sentencing on 31 March.

The judge noted that the trio showed “scant evidence” of concern for Fisher nor any shame.

Nous had spent more than three years in Youth Justice Centres and one year in adult remand.

Judge Kelly noted that Nous had “responded poorly” while on bail awaiting for this case.

“Your prospects of rehabilitation are guarded”.

Meanwhile Buram had “fair” rehabilitation prospects, with several prior convictions including a jail term for reckless conduct endangering life.

He was on bail at the time of the attack, but hadn’t roffended while on bail for the past two years.

The judge rated Abdulrahman’s rehabilitation as “well advanced”, with just “low-end” offending since the attack. He was assessed by Community Corrections Victoria as being a low risk of reoffending.

Buram and Nous were assessed by CCV as suitable for a community corrections order with a “high risk” of re-offending.

Judge Kelly left the door open for rehabilitation, noting it was in the community’s interests to support youthful offenders’ rehabilitation.

“Courts are slow to send youthful offenders to prison because if their experience scars them, their chance of reforming and living productive pro-social lives may be irreparably damaged.”

Abdulrahman was convicted and jailed for six months, followed by an 18-month CCO. He’d served two months in pre-sentence detention.

Nous was jailed for 16 months and an 18-month CCO. He’d already served 458 days in pre-sentence remand.

Buram was jailed for 10 months and an 18-month CCO. He’d served 37 days of pre-sentence detention.