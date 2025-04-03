Gun allegedly pointed at mother and 7yo child in Tirhatuan Reserve

by Ava Cashmore

Police are hunting for a youth on a dirt bike who allegedly pointed a gun at a mother and her seven-year-old daughter in Tirhatuan Reserve.

The victims saw the male riding in a southerly direction near basketball courts on Kriegel Way about 6.30pm on 25 March.

The rider came skidding to a stop close to the victims, causing them to run towards the basketball courts, police say.

He followed them, doing laps around Kriegel Way, the tennis courts and the basketball courts, before approaching the victims.

Police say that without any conversation or provocation, he took off his helmet and pointed what appeared to be a black handgun for approximately 10 seconds in a threatening manner at the pair.

The male then left on the dirt bike in a south-easterly direction through the reserve towards Stud Road.

Police are unsure of whether the handgun used was an imitation firearm or not, but will be treating it as real until proven otherwise.

The 45-year-old woman and her daughter frequently walked through the reserve, but since the incident they have avoided the area, Detective Senior Constable James Jamieson said.

“They’re understandably still terrified in relation to this incident.”

Dandenong resident and mother, Chris Stephens, whose family walk in Tirhatuan Reserve, told Star Journal that news of the incident was “terrifying”.

“My daughter walks our dog on her own, so that’s really scary,” said Chris.

Father of three, Slawoek Pierzak, described the news as “unbelievable”.

The Polish father was unsure whether he would bring his children back regularly to the reserve.

“Not so safe anymore,” he said.

Police have released a computer-generated image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries, as well as images of the red, white and black motorbike leathers the male was wearing.

The male was described as aged between 16-18 years, Caucasian appearance with tanned skin, average build, approximately 160-165 centimetres.

He was said to have greasy slicked-back, shoulder length hair, brown eyes and very thick dark eyebrows.

Any CCTV/dashcam footage and information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au