Plea to help find missing girl

Police are seeking public help to find a missing 13-year-old girl believed to have travelled to Melbourne’s South East.

Sheanna, who is wearing a moonboot, was last seen in Montrose about 1.30pm on Thursday 2 April.

Police say that her disappearance is out-of-character.

They believe she may have travelled to Pakenham, Dandenong or Doveton areas.

Sheanna is described as Caucasian, about 160 centimetres, with a slim build and long straight light brown/blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, fleece pyjama pants (light colour), and carrying a dark blue backpack with red on it.

Any information to Mooroolbark police station on 9725 9999.