Rookie errors by learner rider in Endeavour Hills

By Ava Cashmore

A 20-year-old motorcyclist from Endeavour Hills has had his bike impounded after allegedly performing dangerous stunts and driving under the influence of drugs.

Police say the man was first spotted by the State Highway Patrol just after midday on Heatherton Road, allegedly performing a wheel stand.

He then reportedly stood up on the motorcycle without holding onto the handlebars.

Officers intercepted the rider and discovered the motorcycle was unregistered.

He allegedly presented a learner permit.

His L plate was then found allegedly hidden under the rear seat.

Police say a preliminary oral fluid test on the rider showed an indicative positive result for an illicit drug.

The motorcycle was impounded for 30 days, which will cost the rider $1,091.90.

He is expected to be charged with multiple offences, including driving while exceeding the prescribed concentration of drugs, improper use of a vehicle, failing to have full control and other learner-permit related offences.

Police say motorcyclists remain grossly over-represented in road trauma, given their significantly lower percentage of total vehicle registrations.

Seventeen motorcyclists have died on Victorian roads so far this year, with excessive speed being a major factor in fatal crashes.

Officers allege the rider was wearing only a singlet and tracksuit pants, though, he did remember his helmet.