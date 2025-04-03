Survivor speaks up for first-responders’ mental health

By Ethan Benedicto

A police officer who was stabbed in a notorious attack outside Endeavour Hills police station a decade ago has spoken out about the enduring trauma.

Matthew Lamberth BM has been named as an ambassador for not-for-profit group Fortem, which supports first responders with post-trauma and mental health issues.

In 2014, he was stabbed five times in the police station car park, back when he was a member of the Joint Counter Terrorism Team.

Then 43 years old, Lamberth, alongside a Victoria Police officer, went to meet Abdul Numan Haider, who had been identified by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation as a person of interest.

They met Haider at the police station’s car park, and when they told him that they were going to search him, he pulled a knife from his jacket pocket and stabbed the Victoria Police officer twice in his arm.

After, he went for Lamberth, stabbing him twice in the face, twice in the shoulder, and once in the centre of his chest.

Before he could stab him again, Lamberth’s colleague shot Haider and killed him.

According to Lamberth, it wasn’t the potentially mortal wounds that pained him the most, it was the impact on his mental fortitude that shook him to his core.

“It was the trauma that came later on that affected me a lot more than the initial incident,” he said.

“It was just a normal day, but then things can always happen to police officers that generally we expect to happen, and you know, action always beats reaction.

“So you’re sort of on the backfoot.”

While Lamberth, a 28-year police veteran, recovered from his physical injuries, he struggled with significant mental health challenges due to post-traumatic stress disorder and felt unsupported in his return to work.

Six years later, in 2020, he was awarded the Bravery Medal (BM), by Governor General David Hurley for his actions during the critical incident.

Ever since, he has used his experience as a platform for helping others, raising awareness for mental health and the impacts of PTSD, especially for all kinds of first responders.

“It was the support of friends and family that helped me push through, the workplace, sometimes, but they also can’t be very helpful,” Lamberth said.

“You’ve got to sort of take responsibility about getting better yourself, but it was having that support network that helped me, and can help you maintain that.

“Ensuring that you’re getting that quality support around you, whether it’s your partner, your wife, kid, mum, dad, friends or whoever.”

Lamberth has opened up on his experiences, taking on stages such as the United Nations Global Congress for Victims of Terrorism in 2022 and, more recently, at the Frontline Mental Health Conference and the Leaders in Counter-Terrorism Conference.

Fortem chief executive Mick Willing APM, has praised Lamberth’s commitment to supporting the mental health and well-being of first responders and their families.

“Our ambassadors play an important role engaging with first responders and the community about the criticality of strong mental health and wellbeing,” he said.

“Matthew’s lived experience of PTSD is a powerful reminder that it is strong to seek support.”

Established in 2019, Fortem provides essential services and programs that promote resilience, recovery and overall well-being.

A mission that resonated with Lamberth, he said that he takes on the role proudly, especially if he is able to be that voice for those looking for a helping hand.

“Speaking for others that don’t feel like they have that voice, to talk about it and help others understand where I’m coming from – it’s all really important,” he said.

“After giving those presentations, I said that one day, if I could make a difference to one person, then what I’ve done has been helpful.”

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800