Accused police-attacker refused bail

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A man accused of wielding a metal pole and chasing a police officer before being shot by police in Doveton has been refused bail.

Masi Ayiik, of Lynbrook, was charged with four counts of resisting arrest, as well as assaulting police, common law assault and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Melbourne magistrate Carrie O’Shea ruled on 4 April that he had failed to show compelling reasons for his release – and in any case, found he was an unacceptable risk of reoffending.

She noted the importance of ensuring community safety, as well as Ayiik’s rights to presumed innocence and liberty.

Police say that officers were called to a welfare check at a home on Paperbark Street just before 9am on Saturday 29 March.

While attending, it’s alleged the man wrapped his hands in boxing tape, shaped up to police, armed himself with a pole and aggressively chased an officer for about 30 metres.

The officer deployed OC spray before a shot was fired by police, according to the prosecution.

The man was transported to hospital and underwent shoulder surgery.

Ms O’Shea said Ayiik’s behaviour in response to a “routine welfare check” could only be described as “bizarre”.

It also showed complete recklessness and a disregard for the safety of himself, police and the public, she said.

He had been released on bail by a magistrates’ court just two weeks earlier, Ms O’Shea said.

Ms O’Shea continued that based on CCTV footage and multiple police witnesses, the prosecution case appeared strong.

Ayiik also faced a significant jail term if found guilty.

He had an extensive and serious criminal history including assaults, riot and affray, with lengthy prison sentences, Ms O’Shea said.

His previous breaches of bail, a suspended sentence, an intervention order and CCO suggested a “blatant disregard of the law”.

Ayiik, a refugee who “no doubt” had a history of trauma, had also breached his visa conditions including tampering with a monitoring bracelet.

His “dysregulated” behaviour in court also suggested an underlying mental illness. His substance abuse was also a concern, the judge said.

He’d continued offending despite “impressive” support services organised by Life Without Barriers.

“I have no confidence he would comply with bail conditions,” Ms O’Shea said.

Ayiik, who appeared on video link from Melbourne Assessment Prison, was remanded to appear in court at a later date.