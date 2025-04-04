Organisers ‘regret’ Libs pledge at Eid prayers

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

After the loud heckling of Liberal candidates at an Eid prayer event, organisers have conceded it may have been the wrong setting for announcing a $6.5 million political pledge.

Federal MP Jason Wood and Bruce candidate Zahid Safi were jeered at the event hosted by Afghan Islamic Centre and Omar Farooq Mosque (AICOM) at Dandenong Showgrounds on 31 March.

Many rose from their chairs, unimpressed with Wood’s announced funding to help build AICOM’s proposed community centre in Narre Warren South.

Some were waving their hands and shouting comments like ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Shame’.

Some were reportedly upset with the announcement delaying the 8am prayers.

Safi – who is an AICOM member – was said to be silent during the address.

AICOM also investigated fights that broke out in the crowd – which they say were not related to Mr Wood’s presence.

In a social media post, AICOM’s board condemned the “disruptive behaviour” especially in a place of worship on what should have been a day of “unity, reflection and joy”.

“While we acknowledge that emotions are running high on many issues, violence and disorder have no place in our mosque or in our community.”

AICOM stated allowing the Liberals announcement was “not a political endorsement” but to share news that it believed would benefit the community.

“In hindsight, we acknowledge that Eid morning may not have been the appropriate setting for such an address, and we sincerely regret any distress this decision has caused. “However, AICOM, like many other Muslim organisations, recognises the importance of engaging with all political parties to advocate for the needs of our community.”

It had not intended to disregard “strong sentiments” regarding “certain political stances”.

It stood in “firm solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine” and shared the community’s “deep anger and grief”.

“We unequivocally denounce the ongoing atrocities and humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes.”

Wood said he and Safi were asked by the mosque committee to announce the funding and read a statement from Opposition Leader Peter Dutton at the event.

“Pro-Palestinian supporters” tried to “hijack“ the speech, Wood said.

“There was great cheering also at the announcement. So it’s a sad reflection of modern-day politics where people try to hijack announcements.”

Wood said the community centre in Narre Warren South would cost about $14 million. It was for community engagement – supporting people in jobs, training and education.

Meanwhile, an AICOM committee member is believed to have since resigned in opposition to inviting the politicians to the event.

Stand For Palestine Australia members were among the hecklers.

A video post on SFPA social media stated Wood and Safi were “chased out” of the event.

“They had to get out, and they had to get out quick because no one wanted any of it,” the vlogger said.

The gathering “hurled some comments – we want to pray, we don’t want to be lectured, we’re not here to support the Liberal Party, these guys support genocide, think about Palestine”.

“People didn’t want any of that dirty money. People got really riled up.”

Massi Ahmadzay, a lawyer, is helping an internal investigation into the “very disappointing” behaviour by a minority in the crowd.

“Islamic teachings teach us to be very respectful to guests invited to the mosque. Most were quiet, reserved and respectful.”

But he added that Muslim voters were “let down“ by the major parties over Palestine and Gaza. And that the issue could prove to be a “vote-changer”

“The Muslim community would prefer to support a government that was blatantly against the ‘genocide’.

“That’s not just in the mosque or the Afghan community, but widely held by Muslims around the world about the Western governments.

“Perhaps the lesson is that in the current climate, the mosque is not the right setting to speak of funding and policies.”

Isaacs Greens candidate Matthew Kirwan said the Liberal and Labor parties “can’t expect to buy off Muslim communities in the south-east“

Nor could they “ignore the pain that they have caused on the Palestine issue and also their cruel refugee and people seeking asylum policies”, he said.

“What is needed is genuine respect for our Muslim communities.”