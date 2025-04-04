Wellsprings garden hub gains ALP support

Wellsprings for Women has been pledged $407,000 for an outdoor activities hub and community garden, if the Labor Federal Government is re-elected.

Isaacs MP Mark Dreyfus and Bruce MP Julian Hill announced the promise at the Dandenong-based centre on 3 April.

Wellsprings launched the Multicultural Community Engagement and Activities Hub (MCEAH) vision in October, in partnership with AMES Australia Noble Park.

The hub is designed particularly for migrant women and children from across the South East to gather and learn.

It features an outdoor community garden, outdoor meeting and meal space, large kitchen, outdoor oven, pergola and information rotunda for all-year-round use.

Dreyfus said the funding would ensure the “much loved and deeply respected service” can expand on its great work.

“For more than 30 years Wellsprings for Women has been helping women and children in our community held back by social, cultural and economic barriers.

“Their great work includes English literacy and numeracy training, employment and housing assistance, and helping to protect women and children from family violence.”

Hill said the activities hub would foster connections and a sense of belonging.

“This election commitment will deliver much needed infrastructure to achieve a more sustainable and inclusive community space.”