War of words on roads ‘neglect’

by Sahar Foladi and Cam Lucadou-Wells

Federal Labor has recently announced $16 million in road upgrades for Dandenong, Endeavour Hills and Hallam but Bruce Liberal candidate Zahid Safi says they are long overdue.

Ahead of the election, Bruce incumbent Labor MP Julian Hill announced $6.3 million funding towards a $12 million signalised pedestrian crossing and paths at a notorious blackspot at Stud and McFees road, Dandenong North.

In recent days, there was $4 million announced for further black spot improvements such as raised platforms in four locations: McCrae and Foster streets intersection, Clow and Foster streets intersection, Gladstone and Police roads intersection, and James Cook Drive and Sydney Parkinson Avenue intersection.

He also announced $6 million to resurface a 5-kilometre section of Princes Highway between Dandenong and Berwick.

Mr Hill said the Black Spot program was driven by community feedback.

“Our community has been asking for safety upgrades on Foster Road, Gladstone Road and James Cook Drive for many years, with several tragic fatalities and accidents having occurred in these areas.

“I encourage anyone who knows of a Black Spot near them to consider nominating the site for further investigation.”

To win Bruce, Mr Safi must overcome a 5.3 per cent margin – with it becoming more marginal due to an electorate boundary redistribution.

Mr Safi says the Albanese Labor government has “neglected” infrastructure in the South East for the past three years.

“Locals are fed up with the state of our roads and the lack of action Labor has taken to upgrade them.

“Unlike Labor, a Coalition Government will have the right priorities. We will improve our roads, reduce cost of living, and keep Australians safe.

“It’s time for change. It’s time to get Australia back on track.”

On the other hand, Mr Hill accused the Coalition of “starving Victoria of infrastructure funding during their nine years of waste and decay whilst in Government”.

“Labor is now giving Victorians our fair share, investing almost $23 billion in Victorian infrastructure over the next ten years.

“In the City of Casey alone, the Albanese Government will deliver $14.3 million over five years to fix local roads.”

Also in the Bruce race is Greens endorsed candidate Rhonda Garad, a second-term councillor at City of Greater Dandenong.

Ms Garad said she supported the road safety initiatives.

“These have been areas with safety concerns so very much support the safety platforms.

“I would be very interested of their public transport programs because we are encouraging a very strong alliance on cars.

“If you drive in peak hours, it is bumper to bumper, we need to look at getting off volumes off the road as well.”