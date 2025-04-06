Big plans for booming market

by Sahar Foladi

After crowds of more than 350,000 in total, the successful Dandenong Ramadan Night Market may be a permanent calendar event, backed by a $225,000 funding promise by the Federal Government.

A re-elected Albanese government will commit to $75,000 annual funding for three years.

Bruce Federal member MP Julian Hill was said to be at the event every night for seven days as he shared it to be “one of the best things that’s happened in Dandenong for years…” on his social media.

“The Ramadan Night Market has taken south-east Melbourne by storm,” he said.

“It’s been the most amazing atmosphere, bringing Muslim and non-Muslim Australians together. People from all walks of life break the fast and connect in a vibrant, family-friendly environment.

“A re-elected Labor government will ensure the festival can safely grow and continue on an annual basis, recognising the incredible impact the markets have already had in fostering community connections and wider cultural understanding.”

The highly successful nine-night event began on 25 March and ended on 2 April on the popular Thomas Street precinct contentiously named Afghan Bazaar, already famous for its mouth-watering Afghan food, sizzling kebabs that fill the entire street’s aroma and traditional Afghan ice cream, Shir Yakh.

However, the event was successful in bringing together people from all walks of lives, from different diverse and cultural backgrounds under one banner.

At least 50,000 swarmed each night, the record number being 60,000 on Friday night and 70,000 on a Saturday night according to organiser Bright Community Organisation.

A huge supporter of the event, mayor Jim Memeti predicts it to be better than the popular Lakemba Nights in NSW with the funding.

“I probably had 20 kids hug me on the nights I was at the event. They were just so happy, just the look on their faces, they’ve never seen anything like this.

“My family migrated in 1975. Being a Muslim I never saw a mosque until 1985 – I was 12 before one was built in Dandenong.

“Seeing where we came from to celebrating Ramadan in Dandenong with the wider community from all different nationalities attend, they all loved the atmosphere.

“This grant will go a long way in supporting the Ramadan night market to build it to a huge event in the South East.”

President of the Bright Community Organisation Ahmad Ghowsi says the funding will help to build on the event to meet popular demands.

“We are very excited and happy to see that funding,” Mr Ghowsi says.

“We believe in our goal and plan.

“Everything from our end was from our heart but we also expected stakeholders like local, state and Federal government would join to support us if they want us to grow and expand this further for the benefit of the wider community to make it a landmark event.

“We were hoping and we are thankful to Julian Hill, Mark Dreyfus and Cassandra Fernando for their support, they attended the event and offered support which we are grateful for.”

Plans for next year include potentially expanding from Thomas Street to Clow Street, to cater for an increased number of visitors, better security, increase in traffic control, better waste management and lighting suitable to the event.

Next year may also see the event for the entire duration of the holy month of Ramadan every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday as trading nights for convenience to families.

“We’ve had a lot of learning,” Mr Growsi said.

“When we have access to more funds, we will act on the recommendation to expand the area.

“We may expand to Scott Street, to Lonsdale Street, we would consider Clow Street from the roundabout to the intersection.

“The lighting was not enough. We had to put portable lights and we had them on the streets, and we knew we had to do more.

“Any other events like Christmas, there are lighting decorations associated with it so we want the same for our event.

“We want people to recognise the Ramadan Night Market event as soon as they see the photo of the lighting decorations.”

The buzz around it also brought popular social media influencers including food and travel influencers attended the event such as Ezzatexplores, Eddie Fakhri, Ibrahim Akbar (ibby_a) and Foodie_or_fatty.

Subject to funding, this year’s 60 vendors will increase next year to more than 120.