Narre Warren man charged with Keshtiar’s murder

A Narre Warren man arrested in Dandenong has been charged over a 2023 fatal shooting of Mohammad Keshtiar in South Yarra.

Police say the 23-year-old was arrested on 4 April with assistance from the Special Operations Group.

He was charged with murder and conduct endangering life.

Assistant Commissioner Martin O’Brien, heading Victoria Police’s Crime Command said the arrest was “incredibly significant” particularly due to Keshtiar’s links to organised crime.

“Most importantly, today’s arrest is about holding those involved in organised crime groups at all levels to account and ensuring that the harm they wreak on the community does not go unchecked in any way.

“This was an incident that involved a confronting level of public violence which could have easily impacted innocent members of the public.

“For that reason alone, this investigation has remained the highest priority for Victoria Police over the past 20 months.”

He said it had “never been any secret” that Keshtiar had significant connections to several organised crime groups. This added complexity to the investigation, he said.

Crime Command, particularly the Homicide Squad, and a range of specialist units had been involved in the investigation.

Shortly after 11.35pm on Friday 4 August 2023, Keshtiar and a male associate were walking along Almeida Crescent when an oncoming vehicle approached them and slowed down.

Several shots were fired, with Keshtiar struck several times.

His associate was not physically injured during the incident and managed to flee the scene to safety.

The car then stopped and a person from the vehicle fired several more shots at Keshtiar before it was driven from the area.

Several witnesses attempted to administer first aid before emergency services arrived and Keshtiar was conveyed to hospital where he later died.

In September 2024, police announced a $1 million reward for information in relation to the fatal shooting and that reward remains on offer.

A stolen Prado 4WD found torched on Churchill Park Drive, Endeavour Hills was linked by police.

The Narre Warren man was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 8 August.