Police shoot allegedly armed woman in car, man charged with carjacking

By Violet Li

An armed woman in a stolen car has been allegedly shot by police in Mulgrave, with another man arrested and charged with robbery and aggravated carjacking.

Police say a Ford Fairmont was carjacked from a Noble Park family home on Thursday 3 April, evaded police overnight, was driven dangerously at 100km/h against traffic and was intercepted on Police Road near Springvale Road just before 5.30am on 4 April.

Before the interception, police observed a gun being pointed out of the window at various other vehicles as the Ford travelled around the area.

Police also observed an incident at Albert Street in Noble Park where an unknown male in that street had the firearm pointed at him. He ran into a neighbouring premises and then the Ford drove off, police say.

Commander Damien Jackson said pointing a gun at other vehicles was a significant and serious offence.

“It would have been really quite scary for the community,” he said.

The 29-year-old woman, in the passenger seat of the stolen car and allegedly armed with a gun, was shot by police after a confrontation, police said.

She was taken to hospital with non-critical upper body injuries and was placed under police guard.

A 27-year-old Noble Park man in the driver’s seat, who appeared to be drug-affected according to police, was also arrested at the scene.

He was charged with 21 offences including aggravated carjacking, reckless conduct endangering life, prohibited person possessing a firearm, robbery and theft of a vehicle.

They are seeking to speak with the unknown male in Albert Street.

“We’re really appealing for that person to come forward or anybody who may have seen that incident to come forward and tell us what’s happened,” Commander Jackson said.

He said the vehicle involved was stolen from a Noble Park address yesterday at about 5.30pm.

“A husband was home at the time with his wife and his six-month-old. And the male occupant of that vehicle approached him in the driveway,” he said.

“The husband has seen a bulge around the male’s waist and led that to be a gun, and the vehicle’s subsequently been taken.

“From that time, police have obviously been on the lookout for that vehicle.

“It was seen overnight in Jacksons Road in Noble Park. And the police saw a firearm, being pointed out of the window at various other vehicles.”

He said the stolen car was driven at significant speeds up to 100km/h against traffic.

“Really dangerous and reckless driving,” he said.

When the police pulled in front of the car to intercept it on Police Road this morning, they observed that the female passenger pointed the firearm at the male driver in the same vehicle.

“The police have fired two rounds through the windscreen of the Ford Fairmont, which has hit the female in the upper body,” Commander Jackson said.

“Those injuries aren’t life-threatening. She’s been taken off to hospital, and the male’s subsequently been arrested. He’s also been taken off to hospital.”

He said the community could be assured that this incident had been resolved and the people who have been involved in it are now with the police.

“We’ll continue to provide patrols in and around this area,” he said.

Traffic was closed both ways on Police Road between Wanda Street and Albany Drive for several hours as Armed Crime Squad detectives investigated the incident.

Professional Standards Command has oversight of the investigation, due to a police firearm being discharged.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au