Local measles outbreak

A new locally acquired measles case has been reported in Victoria, who has been infectious at multiple locations, including Pakenham and Berwick.

The Department of Health issued an alert about the outbreak on Friday 4 April, and provided a list of exposure sites.

The sites include Casey Hospital’s emergency department, Emerald Medical Clinic, Beaconhills College Pakenham Campus, Upper Beaconsfield Recreation Reserve and many more locations across Melbourne and Gippsland through late March and early April.

To see the list of exposure sites and the respective times, go to: health.vic.gov.au/health-alerts/new-measles-case-in-victoria-4

Anyone who has attended a listed exposure site during the specified times above should monitor for symptoms and seek medical care if symptoms develop for up to 18 days after the exposure and follow the recommendations below.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, sore or red eyes (conjunctivitis), runny nose, and feeling generally unwell, followed by a red maculopapular rash.

This case has no history of overseas travel or links to recent measles cases, and most likely this case acquired their infection in the Melbourne area, the Department of Health said.

Further information can be found in the alert linked above.