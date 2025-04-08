Celebration of all

By Violet Li

Local charity Bakhtar Community Organisation partnered with the City of Casey to celebrate the Nowruz Festival in Hallam on Saturday 5 April.

Founder and chief executive Bassir Qadiri said it was more than the celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

“We celebrated Eid and an early celebration of Easter as well,” he said.

“It is just to bring all these celebrations in one event so that we can bring all nationalities together and celebrate common values.

“We had a very diverse performance, dances, and activities so that everybody could enjoy.”

The festival brought together 16 communities, including Pakistan, India, and Turkey, and attracted more than 3000 attendants.