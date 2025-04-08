Dating apps connected to high rise in sexual assaults

Victoria Police urge sexual offense reporting linked to the use of dating apps, this Sexual Assault Awareness month.

Dating apps have become a common way for people to connect, and while many users have a positive experience, police have received an increase in reports of people being sexually assaulted after meeting in person.

In concerning trends identified by investigators, this can include rape, sexual or inappropriate touching and sexual harassment.

This may involve people engaging in what begins as consensual sex or sexual activity before consent is withdrawn for any reason, one party engages in an activity the other party has not consented to or when the other person becomes violent or aggressive.

Sexual Crimes Squad detective inspector Mark Burnett says a sense of obligation is commonly seen with victims towards their perpetrators.

“I cannot stress enough that it is never the victim’s responsibility to determine whether or not there is enough evidence to investigate a sexual offence or solve a crime.

“Something we commonly see with victims is a sense of obligation – a feeling that they “owe” the offender something because this person has spent time messaging them, or travelled to see them, or bought them a meal or drink.

“I really want to be absolutely clear that you do not owe anyone anything, ever.”

While victims are encouraged to report sexual offences as soon as possible, it doesn’t matter how much time has passed, the crime can always be investigated.

It’s crucial that the community understands that dating apps are not investigators – police are the only ones able to conduct a criminal investigation and hold perpetrators to account.

Reporting to the dating app is not the same as reporting to police.

Police can request information from dating apps to assist in solving sexual offence investigations and can also conduct a criminal investigation even where one party has blocked or deleted someone from the app.

Detective Senior Sergeant Monique Kelley from Melbourne Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Team reassures victims that it’s never too late and they’re able to investigate a sexual offence regardless of when it occurred.

“The message we want to get out there to victims is: when you’re ready, speak to us, speak to someone, reach out.”

According to the Victorian Crim Statistics Agency, City of Casey has topped the increased numbers of sexual offences in the area at 642 for the year 2024, followed by City of Greater Dandenong 349 and Cardinia at 230.

The numbers for all the local government areas are the highest it has ever seen in a decade since 2015.

Cardinia is also a stark contrast to where it sat in 2015 with 105 sexual offence related crimes, although its numbers are still low in comparison to the other two LGA’s.

Detectives from the Sexual Offence and Child Abuse Investigation Teams (SOCIT) and Sexual Crimes Squad have been working tirelessly to investigate reports of the crime, support victims and hold perpetrators to account.

These detectives are trained to understand the complexities of sexual offences and support victims from disclosure, through to the investigation process, and then on to court proceedings.

SOCIT and the Sexual Crimes Squad acknowledge the difficulties in reporting sexual offences to police and want victims to know it is never too late to make a report.

Victoria Police wants to make it clear that any form of sexual offending is completely unacceptable, and consent can be given or withdrawn, at any time, for any reason.

There must be expressed consent every single time you engage in sexual activity.

Consent can never be assumed, otherwise it may be considered an offence.

By law, you must follow the affirmative consent model before engaging in, and during, sexual activity.

Affirmative consent means that the people involved must actively ask that they have consent from each other. Their response can be in the form of saying “yes”, or nodding.

This includes situations where a person has consented to the same or different sexual act with the same or different person before.

In Victoria, all parties must freely agree to a sexual act for there to be consent.

One of the most important things police are able to do for sexual assault victims is give them advice on and connect them to a wide range of support services.

Even if someone ultimately decides they do not want to make a formal report or for an investigation to be conducted, police can still assist them with seeking further support such as medical services or counselling.

Anyone who contacts police will be supported and treated with respect, courtesy and dignity.

Support and advice are also available from Sexual Assault Crisis Line (1800 806 292) or the National Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Counselling Service at 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732).

In an emergency call Triple Zero (000). If you can’t get to a phone, ask someone else to do it for you.

For more information about affirmative consent, visit respectvictoria.vic.gov.au/news/affirmative-consent.

For more information on safe online dating, visit: www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/current-focus/onlinedating

For more information on what Victoria Police is doing to protect victims of sexual offences visit police.vic.gov.au/sexual-offences