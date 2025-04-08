Funding splash for diversity

by Sahar Foladi

Federal Labor has just announced a $1.85 million investment into multicultural communities in the south east if re-elected.

The SMRC may finally have their own permanent home in a $1.25 million funding announcement and a $600,000 to Multicultural Youth Centre (CMY) to fund its feasibility study for a youth hub potentially in Dandenong.

Bruce incumbent MP Julian Hill made the announcements on Tuesday morning (8 April) at the Southern Migrant Refugee Centre in Dandenong in presence of chief executive officers for both organisations and team members, Cassandra Fernando Federal MP for Holt and Mark Dreyfus, Attorney-General and Isaacs MP.

Mr Hill, who is also the assistant minister for citizenship and multicultural affairs, recognised and appreciated the critical works of both organisations for youth and diverse communities to feel safe, connected and empowered and in turn drive down racism and isolation issues.

“For years community leaders have talked about the need for a Multicultural Youth Hub in south-east Melbourne, where young people can come together, whatever their ethnicity, faith or identity, whether they’re born here or moved here.

“But until now no one has done the hard work of bringing governments and leaders together to make it happen.

“This investment will help to turn this great idea into reality, developing an operating and funding model and examining successful models in Australia and overseas.”

He boasted Greater Dandenong of not just being a multicultural diverse community but also for its harmonious multicultural community, made with the “magic ingredient” of political leadership, community and faith leadership that “sets the tone for the country.”

In a political jab towards the Coalition, Mr Hill said the diverse community was not supported in the past nine years the Liberals were in power, and no investments were made.

The feasibility study will involve young people, council and community to co-design the youth hub on what it should do and where it should be located.

Whilst the location is said to be in Greater Dandenong, chief executive officer for CMY Carmen Guera says the answers depend on the co-design discussion with young people.

“What we found that young people often say, they want space to do their own programs but they also want space where other young people come together. Because that’s what they do when they come to Australia, they cling to their own first but then they want to mix with multicultural (people) and find connections with others.

“We’re thinking (of a location) close to public transport, we have to ask the young people. We don’t have any fixed ideas but we know young people may say, when you have a space, there has to be public transport.”

While there are limited details, she says a multifaceted building would be ideal that can have closed rooms, activity spaces and office space for youth workers to support any young person that may need supporting with schools or housing.

“There are youth problems but there are also young people who want to help… hopefully this will be let’s empower young people to find solutions.”

The room heard from CMY youth facilitator working with newly arrived refugees and migrants, Arzoo Rahimi, who was also supported by CMY in her resettlement journey and a CMY volunteer Clara Ah Dar.

Both spoke of the direct impact of CMY’s works on the diverse youth and the positive impacts of the much needed youth hub.

While works are subject to the federal election results and funds granted, the feasibility report is expected to take 12-18 months to complete, overall a three year wait to see the hub standing.

Ms Guera hopes for a combination of federal, state, local and even philanthropist funding to acquire a building.

Meanwhile, SMRC is ready to move out from their current five year lease contract on Clow Street to end this year.

Chairperson of the board of directors for SMRC, Ponniah Anandajayasekeram says they have initiated a hunting process for their new home.

“We’re looking at the logistics, easy access to people, parking space – those are the predominant criteria we’re looking at.

“We have started chatting with real estate agents. We will start speaking with them more aggressively.

“We wanted to have a permanent home but we were open in who will come forward with the funding.”

He says it has been a year in process to have a funding secured after discussions with the State and Federal MP’s and Greater Dandenong city council.

SMRC board member of more than three decades now, Wicki Wickiramasingham Nagamuthu has been heavily involved in the Greater Dandenong community particularly in supporting refugees and migrants.

He has been one that has helped to shape the diverse Greater Dandenong community seen today through his advocacy and works as the board member of SMRC.

He is “extremely happy” about the funding especially after seeing the organisation move spaces seven times before they secured the Greater Dandenong Council building.

“The new site should be convenient to our clients, we will see within this area. We are expecting more community groups to join us.”

He founded the Tamil Cultural Association, the Victorian Tamil Cultural School and also the Community Volunteer Broadcasting Service.