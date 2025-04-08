Helicopters scanning over South East power lines

by Philip Salama-West

Dandenong, Springvale, Rowville and Carrum Downs residents may be noticing helicopters in the skies over the next week, as United Energy has committed a fleet of three helicopters to scan local areas for fire prevention purposes.

The helicopters, a Bell 407 and two Bell 505 models, will be maintaining an altitude of 300 metres above the ground as they scan the distances between power lines and local vegetation.

Using Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) technology, the data gained from these scans will then be used to create 3D maps of power lines and surrounding vegetation, ensuring that power lines remain safely separated from potential obstructions.

United Energy’s head of Vegetation management, Ayce Cordy, stressed the importance of keeping accurate measurements of potential power line obstructions.

“Inspecting and managing vegetation growing near powerlines is an essential part of how we keep power safe and reliable for our customers.”

United Energy cutting teams, who will be trimming vegetation that grows precariously close to power lines, will be performing work in these areas afterwards, and may need to enter local private property.