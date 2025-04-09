A truck and a car collide in Dandenong South

Two people are in the hospital after a truck and car collision near the intersection of Hammond Road and Dandenong Bypass at Dandenong South.

A Fire Rescue Victoria attend the scene after a call was made to Triple Zero at 12.22am today (Wednesday 9 April).

A woman in her 30’s was transported by road to Dandenong Hospital in a stable condition after being treated for upper body injuries.

A man in his 60’s was transported by road to Monash Medical Centre in a stable condition for monitoring after assessment.

A FRV spokesperson confirmed the collision impact a building and wall piping but no one was trapped.

“FRV’s Hazmat specialists and Ambulance Victoria attended this incident.

“Firefighters returned at 6.36am to oversee the removal of the truck as a safety precaution.”

Victoria Police remained on scene overnight.

The scene was deemed Under Control at 6.51am.