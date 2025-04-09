From paper to electronic fines

A new technology is rolled out by Victoria Police to issue penalty infringement notices electronically.

The announcement just made today regarding ePins applications will operate on Victoria Police mobile devices to simplify the process of issuing infringements.

The application features built-in information on penalty codes, penalty amounts, demerit points and the ability to calculate infringement due dates.

The new technology allows members of the public to receive their infringement notice electronically.

Rather than receiving a paper-based infringement notice, recipients can now receive a Portable Document Format (PDF) notice via email or a Multimedia Message Service (MMS) on their mobile device.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner, Wendy Steendam this new technology will make a huge difference.

“With Victoria now introducing digital licenses and a lot of traditional paperwork now digital, introducing electronic infringements is a natural and timely progression for the force.

“The ePINs application simplifies the process for our police and members of the community, making it quicker and easier to issue and receive infringement notices.

“Reducing the time required for police to complete paper-based administration means we can dedicate more time to policing and community safety.”

The same processes for payment and objection applies to ePINs as it does now for paper-based infringements.

Those who have interacted with police and are receiving their infringement notice electronically are asked to provide their email address or mobile phone number.

The ePINs capability will gradually be rolled out across the state throughout 2025, with all Victoria Police members to be equipped to issue infringements electronically.

The force-wide rollout is expected to be completed by June 2025.

State Highway Patrol members were the first to begin issuing electronic penalty infringement notices (ePINs) in Victoria in February.

There have been 5,143 ePINs issued between 11 February and 7 April

If a member of the public cannot receive the infringement notice electronically, the ePIN can be printed and mailed to their residential address.

The shift away from paper-based administration is said to create significant efficiencies, with more time able to be dedicated to policing and community safety.

Victoria Police typically issues around 350,000 paper infringement notices at the roadside each year.