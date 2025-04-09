Politics panel show set to land in Berwick

ABC’s Q+A panel show is set to gauge the federal election mood in Bruce and other crucial neighbouring seats next year.

Locals are invited to join the live audience at Beaconhills College – Berwick Campus on Monday, 14 April.

Joining host Patricia Karvelas will be Housing and Homelessness Minister and Hotham MP Clare O’Neil and opposition housing and homelessness, NDIS and social services spokesperson Michael Sukkar.

The rest of the panel is yet to be confirmed.

Audience arrival time is 6pm for a 7pm ‘as live’ record.

Registration for interest is essential.

To join the audience, register at abc.net.au/qanda/studio-audience

The show will be in touch with more details if you successfully secure a seat.