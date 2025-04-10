Sports, parks win in Federal Election pledges

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong’s parks and sports grounds are set for upgrades after pledges by the major political parties this week.

Labor, if re-elected, has promised $1.44 million for upgrades of Dandenong Park playground, Lois Twohig Reserve, Tirhatuan Park, WJ Turner Reserve lights, Greaves Reserve and Police Paddocks Reserve.

Greater Dandenong Football Club is a winner regardless of who wins the federal election.

Lighting upgrade funds have been promised by Labor at GDFC’s home ground WJ Turner Reserve and by the Liberals at the club’s other pitch at Fotheringham Reserve.

GDFC secretary Zabi Mazoori was grateful for the funds from both camps.

It would enable the club to stage high-drawing, lucrative Friday night matches to further flourish, he said.

“We’re still a new club in Dandenong. Community football is very hard to run when there’s not much funding for it.”

Originally near-bankrupt, the club has paid off its debts since being acquired by the Afghan community and moving from Richmond to Dandenong.

If anything, with 200 players and 500 members, the club is in danger of outgrowing its two pitches.

Federal MPs Julian Hill and Mark Dreyfus announced the ALP package on 10 April, including to expand Dandenong Park playground with interactive play pillars, dynamic cables, an interactive ball wall, new fence and new sheltered areas.

The ALP funding also includes a new sensory trail in Tirhatuan Park to create a calming environment for people with dementia and other cognitive diseases.

The trail would comprise textured gardens, wind forests, birdwatching stations, art installations, wildlife habitats and open spaces.

Labor would also fund upgraded walk paths in Lois Twohig Reserve, four new coaching boxes and upgraded cricket wickets and nets at Greaves Reserve.

At Police Paddocks, the funding would go towards DDA access to baseball diamonds as well as softball pavilion works.

Hill and Dreyfus both stressed that the Liberal Party had overlooked Greater Dandenong for a decade.

“The Liberals have never given a stuff about Dandenong – don’t look at what they say before elections, look at what they did for a decade in office,” Hill said.

“These upgrades are driven by local priorities and complement $20 million already allocated by the Albanese Labor Government to the new Dandenong Oasis Pool, $7.5 million to save the nearby Doveton Pool and millions more to make local roads safer.”

Dreyfus said he was “proud to be part of a government that understands and listens to the people of Dandenong”.

Earlier in the week, Isaacs Liberal candidate Fiona Ottey pledged $350,000 to upgrade Fotheringham Reserve lights for evening training and matches.

“Local players and coaches have shared with me about the urgent need for better lighting at Fotheringham Reserve.

“This funding will help ensure that teams can train safely and extend their playing hours.

“This support will make a real difference for our local clubs and the broader community, ensuring young athletes have access to safe, modern and well-lit facilities.”

Each of the funded projects were identified as priorities on Greater Dandenong Council’s federal-election advocacy wishlist.