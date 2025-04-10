Teens captured after alleged 200km/h Monash Fwy escapade

Seven teens have been arrested after police tracked several stolen cars up to 200km/h on Monash Freeway.

Police say they followed a stolen Audi SQ5 travelling at speed, with a broken window and no plates, on Princes Freeway in Officer about 1.05am on Wednesday 9 April.

It was spotted travelling in convoy with an allegedly stolen Toyota Prado near Parkhill Drive Berwick.

The pair travelled up to 200km/h on Monash Freeway, followed by police Air Wing and ground units.

The Toyota was dumped on the freeway near Church Street, Richmond.

The occupants got into the Audi and continued to Footscray, where the car was driven in convoy with an allegedly stolen white BMW sedan outbound on Monash Freeway.

Air Wing and Critical Incident Response Team officers tracked the BMW near a shopping centre in Malvern East a short time later.

The BMW was allegedly abandoned on Nangana Road, Murrumbeena and the occupants fled on foot.

Police arrested seven people, who were later interviewed by Casey CIU detectives.

The Audi was allegedly stolen during a home invasion in Berwick on 7 April.

The Toyota was allegedly stolen from Truganina on 26 March.

It is alleged the BMW was also stolen from Narre Warren South on 6 April.

A 17-year-old boy from the Casey area was charged with aggravated home invasion and vehicle theft.

He was remanded to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 13-year-old boy from the Glen Eira area was charged with vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

An 18-year-old Mentone man was charged with vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was remanded to appear before Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 9 April.

A 17-year-old boy from the Greater Dandenong area was charged with vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail

He was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old girl from the Baw Baw area was charged with vehicle theft.

She was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old boy from the Stonnington area was charged with vehicle theft and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

A 13-year-old boy from the Casey area was charged with vehicle theft.

He was bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.