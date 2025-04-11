Council moves to drop ‘Afghan Bazaar’

by Sahar Foladi

Greater Dandenong councillors are set to consider whether to cease using the controversial ‘Afghan Bazaar’ marketing name for a popular Thomas Street precinct.

A council officer’s report will recommend the move – ahead of community consultation on the name – at the council’s upcoming meeting on Monday evening 14 April.

It comes after a Hazara group’s petition to rename the precinct to Little Bamiyan sparked fierce debate among Afghan-Australian communities.

The report proposes that the terms ‘Afghan Bazaar’ or ‘Afghan precinct’ do not align with Geographic Names Victoria (GNV) naming rules.

It noted a lack of community consensus on the issue, and the term not fully aligning with a “shared sense of belonging”.

Under the proposal, the marketing name will be up for community consultation.

However, Thomas Street itself would not be renamed.

Gulghotai Bezhan OAM is the founder and president of the Afghan Women’s Organisation Victoria (AWOV) since 2009.

It is one of the nine organisations that were part of a collective letter against a name change.

Ms Bezhan says Council’s proposal to cease the use of ‘Afghan Bazaar’ is both disappointing and unfair.

“I see the big picture. We have bigger issues in the Afghan community such as family violence, forced marriages etc.

“We should be more concerned about these issues rather than fighting over the Thomas Street marketing name.

“The name is not important, I suggested removing all names and keep it as Thomas Street.”

She says the proposed petition to change the name is “nonsense”, with the hot issue unbeneficial for Afghans locally and worldwide.

As a Tajik Afghan, she says she is happy with Afghan Bazaar to recognise all Afghans

She noted many organisations in Greater Dandenong that have the term ‘Afghan’ are founded and operated by people from different ethnic backgrounds from Afghanistan, including her own organisation.

Meanwhile, Barat Batoor who initiated a petition to change the precinct’s name to Little Bamyan, welcomed the “good first step” although belated.

However, he is still concerned at Council’s proposed reconsideration of ‘Afghan Bazaar’ as the area’s “legacy name” during the community engagement.

“This contradiction undermines the Council’s commitment to inclusion.

“Reverting to a name tied to the systemic erasure of Hazaras—a community that has endured genocide and now thrives in Melbourne—risks reopening wounds and deepening division.

“Any future naming process must prioritise terms that unite, not exclude.

“We urge the Council to collaborate transparently with the Hazara community and businesses on Thomas Street to ensure a name that reflects our shared values of dignity and belonging.

“Why revisit a term already deemed harmful when the path forward lies in healing and inclusion?”

Another report in May will indicate a proposed timeline for a community consultation process with businesses and traders on Thomas Street.

In February, two 30,000-plus signature petitions – one supporting Afghan Bazaar and the other Little Bamyan – were tabled at the council. The issue has garnered attention both nationally and internationally on social media.

“Feedback from the community over several months has indicated that there does not appear to be community consensus about the alternative names proposed to fully align with the principle of fostering a shared sense of belonging and inclusion for all,” the council report stated.

“Council recognises that the formal naming of public places should seek to build consensus rather than divide the community.”