Eight charged in firearms trafficking bust

Detectives from Taskforce Echo have charged eight men overnight and seized five firearms as part of their investigation into alleged firearms trafficking in Melbourne’s south east.

With assistance from the Special Operations Group, two men were taken into custody in Koo Wee Rup just after 2am on 10 April.

A 33-year-old Koo Wee Rup man was charged with possess traffickable quantity of firearms and two counts of possess firearm in contravention of Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO).

A 31-year-old Koo Wee Rup man was charged with possess traffickable quantity of firearms.

The duo was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 11 April.

With assistance from police from Eastern region, Southern Metro Region, VIPER Taskforce, Illicit Firearms Squad, Dog Squad and the Australian Federal Police’s Geomatics team, two search warrants were then executed at a rural address in Koo Wee Rup and a residential address in Cardinia.

Police seized two previously stolen vehicles, vials of testosterone and a quantity of cash.

A further four men were then arrested by the Special Operations Group at 4.30am in Berwick, Eummemering and Hallam, including a 30-year-old Berwick man, a 24-year-old Hallam man, a 27-year-old Hallam man and a 21-year-old Hallam man.

Simultaneously to the SOG arrests, members from the VIPER Taskforce, Homicide Squad and Southern Metro Region Division 3 Response Unit executed an additional eight search warrants at various residential addresses in Berwick, Hallam, Lysterfield and Eumemmering.

Six of the men were charged, including:

– A 24-year-old Hallam man who was charged with traffick large commercial quantity of cocaine and possess traffickable quantity of firearms;

– A 21-year-old Hallam man who was charged with possess firearm – Cat D longarm and carry on business of dealing with firearms;

– A man who was charged with possess firearm and carry on business of dealing with firearms; and

– A 20-year-old Hallam man who was charged with traffick large commercial quantity cocaine, possess firearm and carry on business of dealing with firearms.

All four were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 11 April.

A 30-year-old Berwick man who was charged with possess traffickable quantity firearms and he was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 3 July.

A 27-year-old Hallam man, who was charged with possess cocaine and possess methylamphetamine. He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 16 June.

Investigators seized a further two stolen vehicles, a loaded firearm, ammunition, cash, various drugs of dependence and prescription medication.

Detectives also seized three handguns, one AR15 assault rifle, cocaine, weapons, various other drugs of dependence and stolen property as part of the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about illicit firearm activity or serious and organised crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.