Muslim Votes Matter backs Greens

by Sahar Foladi

The Federal Greens candidate for Bruce has been endorsed by political advocacy group Muslim Votes Matter as part of its national campaign.

MVM has rolled out a list of endorsements for federal election candidates who it says “align with our community’s policy priorities and values.”

Rhonda Garad has been endorsed ahead of incumbent Labor MP Julian Hill and Liberal candidate Zahid Safi – the latter despite being a practising Muslim.

Garad is one of many Greens party members endorsed by MVM along with independent candidates nationally, seemingly a deliberate move away from the major parties.

MVM has confirmed that all candidates considered were made to answer a set of 15 priority issues which were publicly posted on their social media for transparency.

“While Rhonda’s stance on Palestine reflects positions important to our community, our endorsement is based on broader alignment across a range of issues including human rights, anti-racism, religious freedom and social equity”, a MVM spokesperson said.

On its website, it claims that the Muslim community potentially has the “deciding vote” in more than 20 electorates.

MVM claims the major parties have “ignored” the voices of Muslims on important issues, including the “live-streamed genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza and a rise in Islamophobia.

Labor MP Hill says people in Bruce are aware of his “track record” of speaking on human rights and the community.

“Above all else, we should value the fact that Australians have the freedom to vote and choose our governments.

“I’ll always defend that right, which most people in the world sadly do not enjoy.

“I’ve been a leading voice nationally on Islamophobia and for peace in the Middle East.

“Unlike some, I do not and will not play politics with ethnic divisions or foreign conflicts.

“A key part of Australia’s democratic success is having avoided sectarian politics, and I feel very confident in saying that the vast majority of Australians hope that continues.”

He hints at the two opposing petitions tabled at Greater Dandenong Council over the marketing name ‘Afghan Bazaar’ for a Thomas Street retail precinct.

Garad has supported the Hazara group led by Barat Batoor advocating to have the name changed to Little Bamyan.

Many from the pro-Afghan Bazaar side have claimed Garad was dividing the community.

Garad calls her endorsement a “game changer” for this campaign, calling out the major parties and citing the heckling of Federal MP Jason Wood and Bruce Liberal candidate Zahid Safi at the Dandenong showgrounds before an Eid prayer, as an example of Muslims’ discontent over Gaza.

“Julian is wrong to dismiss the real distress in our community regarding the genocide of Palestinians.

“MVM has many teams door knocking in Bruce and getting a very positive reception. I can’t tell you how many people have called me to say they are long-term Labor or Liberal voters but can’t vote for them because of Gaza.”

Hill and Safi failed to understand Gaza is a “moral and human rights issue”, Garad says.

“After 18 months of witnessing the bombing, shooting, starving, displacement, and more, our community is deeply traumatised.

“Labor and the LNP’s refusal to call out the criminal Israeli government on this calls into question what they stand for.

“It is their moral and ethical failure that people simply cannot support. I am so proud of everyone in our community who is standing up and saying ‘enough is enough’.”

MVM is set to distribute its own how-to-vote cards in Bruce, mobilise volunteers and encourage “informed civic participation” done independently of Garad’s official campaign or team.

It says that it surveyed candidates on their stances on topics including the Palestine-Israel conflict, affordable housing, cost of living pressures,-Medicare accessibility, indigenous rights, weapon sales transparency and religious freedom

It also included social issues within the community such as alcohol abuse, gambling advertisements and domestic violence.

In her response, Garad mentioned she will support the Treasury Laws Amendment (Divesting from illegal Israeli Settlements) Bill 2024.

The bill proposes a ban on Australian charities investing in businesses that operate in illegal Israeli settlements on Palestinian land.

Some of her other election priorities are ending student debt, abolishing school fees in public schools and providing payments of $800 per child at the start of the school year, removing a list of tax benefits, 50-cent public transport fares, backing Clyde rail link and 10-minute smart buses.

MVM states it will issue how-to-vote recommendations for all 150 lower-house seats this election.

Bruce Liberal candidate Safi was sought for comment.