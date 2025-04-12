Police Rd shooting: Woman charged after release from hospital

An allegedly armed woman in a car who was shot by police in Mulgrave has been charged after her release from hospital on Friday 11 April.

The 28-year-old Noble Park woman was charged with aggravated carjacking, vehicle theft, attempted armed robbery, shop theft, reckless conduct endangering life and being a non-prohibited person with an imitation gun.

She was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 12 April.

Police allege that the shooting occurred when after the car evaded police and was intercepted on Police Road on 4 April.

The woman was shot after a confrontation, police say.

She was taken to hospital with non-critical injuries.

A 27-year-old Noble Park man was arrested at the scene and was charged with 21 offences, including reckless conduct endangering life, prohibited person possess firearm, aggravated carjacking, robbery and theft of motor vehicle.

He was remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.