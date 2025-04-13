Arrest after man found dead in Endeavour Hills

A man has been arrested after a 21-year-old was found dead in Endeavour Hills on Sunday 13 April.

Police say the deceased Endeavour Hills man found inside a property on Mossgiel Park Drive had injuries consistent with a stabbing.

Emergency services were called about 6.30am.

A 19-year-old Springvale South man was arrested nearby.

Police believe the two men are known to each other.

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating.

Any dashcam/CCTV footage or information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimstoppersvic.com.au